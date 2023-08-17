Webinar - unlocking operational rating schemes: the synergetic added value of SmartLivingEPC & CHRONICLE

In an era of rapid urbanization and growing environmental concerns, the need for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings has become increasingly critical. To address these challenges, the European Union has funded several innovative projects around the topic of building performance assessment and certification, including SmartLivingEPC & CHRONICLE.

SmartLivingEPC & CHRONICLE projects share a common objective: to enhance the measured and operational performance of buildings through comprehensive operational rating schemes.

The joint webinar co-organized by SmartLivingEPC & CHRONICLE and hosted by BUILD UP aims to shed light on the intricacies of operational rating schemes and the synergies between these two ground-breaking initiatives. By bringing together technical experts, policymakers, and stakeholders in the field of building performance, this webinar seeks to foster knowledge exchange and further collaboration.

During the webinar, participants will delve into the methodologies employed by SmartLivingEPC and CHRONICLE to evaluate and monitor the operational performance of buildings. They will gain insights into the metrics, data collection techniques, and benchmarking methodologies utilized to quantify energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, and overall sustainability.

The webinar will also further the already fruitful collaboration between the projects. By fostering an interdisciplinary and collaborative approach, this joint webinar facilitates the knowledge exchange and collaboration to advancing sustainable, healthy, and energy-efficient buildings.

Find out more about the event and register!