Webinar: Smart solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of buildings
Lara González Volpe
74 Last modified by the author on 15/02/2024 - 11:13
On Tuesday, February 13, BUILD UP hosted a webinar organised by the BuildON and SMARTeeSTORY projects on ‘Smart solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of buildings’.
During the event, project partners from BuildON and SMARTeeSTORY shared their vision on the role of digitalisation in the decarbonisation of buildings.
Click here to watch the video!
