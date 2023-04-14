Webinar - Micro-climate change and envelopes: understanding, modelling and design in light of a changing climate

Webinar

The event will take place on 27th and 28th April 2023. Please note that there is a unique registration for each day. In order to attend both days, participants will need to register to each day separately.

This seminar, financed by subproject URBAN therCOM, part of the Spanish research coordinated project mateMad, and curated by Snr. Researcher Emanuela Giancola and Prof. Emanuele Naboni is focused on the relationship between local microclimatic changes and the design envelopes. The focus is on the special, yet largely unexplored influence that the envelope characterization may have on creating temperate conditions while sustaining decarbonization, health and ecology.

The chaired sessions are pivoted around the assumption that generating a temperate microclimate despite climate change needs in-depth approaches and solutions, which imply understanding, modelling and designing of the thermodynamic continuum where the local microclimate is interconnected to intelligent surfaces able to selectively moderate thermodynamic flows to sustain energy, comfort and biodiversity.

The first-day sessions, therefore, host keynote speakers introducing their work and upcoming challenges related to climate change modelling, coupling of microclimate and building forms - envelopes via computational advanced workflows. The second day revolves around the matters of decarbonization and energy, health and comfort, ecology and nature-based solutions.

Day 1 - Thursday 27/04/23

Introduction 11:00-11:30

Aránzazu Galán Gonzalez, Welcome message from the BUILD UP team

Emanuela Giancola, Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research, CIEMAT.

Emanuele Naboni, UniPR, Royal Danish Academy, UNSW, UC Berkeley, SOS Mario Cucinella.

Session 1. Modelling Linking Outdoor and Indoor

11:30-12:10

Michael Bruse , Uni Mainz, Chief Development Officer ENVI-MET

, Uni Mainz, Chief Development Officer ENVI-MET Victoria López-Cabeza , University of Sevilla

, University of Sevilla Naga Manapragada, TECHNION, Israel Institute of Technology

10 minutes discussion

Coffee break 12:10-12:40

Session 2. Microclimate, form and surfaces 12:40-13:50

Carmen Galán-Marín , University of Sevilla

, University of Sevilla Miguel Núñez Peiró , ETSAM-Polytechnic University of Madrid

, ETSAM-Polytechnic University of Madrid Agnese Salvati , Polytechnic University of Catalunya

, Polytechnic University of Catalunya Massimo Palme , Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Chile

, Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Chile Francesco de Luca , Tallin University of Technology

, Tallin University of Technology Angelos Chronis, INFRARED

10 minutes discussion

Session 3. Climate change and modelling overview 13:50-14:40

Giandomenico Vurro , Salvatore Carlucci , The Cyprus Institute

, , The Cyprus Institute Nestoras Antoniou , University of Cyprus

, University of Cyprus Vahid Nik , Kavan Javanroodi , Lund University

, , Lund University Alberto Martilli, Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research, CIEMAT

10 minutes discussion

Day 2 - Friday 28/04/23

Session 4. Energy and climate change 10:00-10:50

Welcome message from the BUILD UP team

Andras Reith , ABUD

, ABUD Umberto Berardi , Toronto Metropolitan University; Polytechnic University of Bari

, Toronto Metropolitan University; Polytechnic University of Bari Gabriele Lobaccaro , Mattia Manni , Norwegian University of Science and Technology

, , Norwegian University of Science and Technology Giovanni Betti, HENN

10 minutes discussion

Session 5. Envelopes in light of climate change 10:50-11:50

Jesus Lizana , University of Oxford

, University of Oxford Miren Juaristi , EURAC

, EURAC Ioannis Kousis , University of Perugia

, University of Perugia Alessandro Cannavale , Polytechnic University of Bari

, Polytechnic University of Bari Fabio Favoino, Valentina Serra, Stefano Fantucci, Polytechnic University of Torino

10 minutes discussion

Coffee break 11:50-12:20

Session 6. Nature based envelopes for climate change 12:20-13:00

Roberta Cocci Grifoni , University of Camerino

, University of Camerino Katia Perini , University of Genova

, University of Genova Maria Beatrice Andreucci, University La Sapienza Rome

10 minutes discussion

Session 7. Linking scale, tool and design 13:00-13:20

Emanuele Naboni, UniPR, Royal Danish Academy, UNSW, UC Berkeley, SOS Mario Cucinella

Conclusion and Discussion 13:20-14:00

Emanuele Naboni, Emanuela Giancola

