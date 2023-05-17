Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    • EN
    Webinar - LIFE clean energy transition: smart ready!

    Webinar

    Join BUILD UP and the Easy SRISRI2MARKETSmart^2SRI-Enact projects on June 1 for a webinar that aims to shed light over the benefits of SRI roll out to a variety of stakeholders, while also addressing exploring paths to solve the most relevant hindrances to SRI implementation across sectors and across countries.

    European, national, and regional policy makers, construction, automation stakeholders and real-estate investors are our primary target audiences.

    Find out more and register!

    Register
    Online
    01/06/2023
     SRI
     buildings
     clean energy
     smart buildings

    Author of the page

  • E Emily Coe-Björsell
    Emily Coe-Björsell

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 25/05/2023 - 12:31

