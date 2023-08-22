Webinar – Heat planning to decarbonise regions and cities

Local and Regional governments play a vital role in the fight against climate change in the European Union. They are directly responsible for enabling and/or enforcing the implementation of national and European legislation into practice in their territories.

Their actions include transitioning the heating and cooling systems. Among the legal tools available to the authorities, heat plans have a special place to guide the energy efficiency transition.

On 4 October 2023, at 10:00 AM Brussels time, the projects Decarb City Pipes 2050, IN-PLAN, and ConnectHeat join to discuss the role of heat plans as key policy tools to accelerate the energy transition toward climate neutrality by 2050.

Agenda

Moderator: Nick Sinner (UIV) Or Clémence Pricken (FEDARENE)

Time Title Speaker 10:00 – 10:05 Introduction: the importance of heat plans in decarbonising the urban environment Moderator 10:05 – 10:25 New heat planning obligations of the Energy Efficiency Directive Claudia Canevari, European Commission 10:25 – 10:40 Decarb City Pipes 2050

Recommendations for Heat Planning in Cities Astrid Madsen, AstridMadsen.nl 10:40 – 10:55 IN-PLAN

Implementation via integrated planning tools Tomislav Novosel, REGEA 10:55 – 11:10 ConnectHeat

Implementation via Bottom-up citizen-led initiative Dominiek Vanderwiele, Intercommunale Leiedal 11:10 – 10:30 Q&A Moderator

