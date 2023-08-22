Webinar – Heat planning to decarbonise regions and cities

Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Local and Regional governments play a vital role in the fight against climate change in the European Union. They are directly responsible for enabling and/or enforcing the implementation of national and European legislation into practice in their territories.

    Their actions include transitioning the heating and cooling systems. Among the legal tools available to the authorities, heat plans have a special place to guide the energy efficiency transition.

    On 4 October 2023, at 10:00 AM Brussels time, the projects Decarb City Pipes 2050, IN-PLAN, and ConnectHeat join to discuss the role of heat plans as key policy tools to accelerate the energy transition toward climate neutrality by 2050.

    Agenda

    Moderator: Nick Sinner (UIV) Or Clémence Pricken (FEDARENE)

    Time Title Speaker
    10:00 – 10:05 Introduction: the importance of heat plans in decarbonising the urban environment Moderator
    10:05 – 10:25 New heat planning obligations of the Energy Efficiency Directive   Claudia Canevari, European Commission
    10:25 – 10:40 Decarb City Pipes 2050
    Recommendations for Heat Planning in Cities    		 Astrid Madsen, AstridMadsen.nl
    10:40 – 10:55 IN-PLAN
    Implementation via integrated planning tools    		 Tomislav Novosel, REGEA    
    10:55 – 11:10 ConnectHeat
    Implementation via Bottom-up citizen-led initiative    		 Dominiek Vanderwiele, Intercommunale Leiedal  
    11:10 – 10:30 Q&A Moderator

     

    Find out more and register!

    Register
    04/10/2023
     adaptation
     climate
     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     Heat plans
     Energy Efficiency
     Spatial Planning

