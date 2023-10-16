Webinar: Building Renovation at District Level: Combining Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Sources

On Tuesday 10th October, BUILD UP had the pleasure of hosting a webinar co-organised by IEA EBC Annex 75 and BUILD UP, entitled “Building Renovation at District Level: Combining Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Sources”. The purpose of the webinar was to present the main findings and recommendations from the IEA EBC Annex 75 project, showing the potential of district approaches for cost-effectively decarbonising the building sector. To do so, four key aspects of the project were presented and discussed:

The IEA EBC Annex 75 methodology

Barriers and Drivers for energy efficient renovation at district level

Policy instruments to support district renovations, and

Business models and models for stakeholder dialogue

Click here to watch the complete video