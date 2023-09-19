Transposing and implementing the EPBD recast: next generation Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs)

Within the EU’s evolving policy framework, the focus sharpens on creating a green and digitally advanced European building stock by 2050, emphasizing health, safety, energy efficiency and flexibility, and emissions.

The imminent adoption of the EPBD Recast, as part of the 'fit for 55' package, embodies this vision and the commitments of the EU Green Deal and REPowerEU. EU Member States are tasked with the timely national-level transposition and implementation of these policies. While the 2018 EPBD revision saw selective enhancements, the 2023 update promises more comprehensive changes, catering to both new and existing residential and commercial infrastructures.

Central to the EPBD are Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), which serve as vital information tools. The EPCs are intricately connected with various components of the EPBD, including performance calculation methodologies, EPC databases, the Smart Readiness Indicator, Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ), MEPS, MEPR, BRP, Digital Building Logbook, EU Green Taxonomy, and finance.

Considering this context, the EPB Center, REHVA and BUILD UP, in collaboration with the Next Generation EPCs cluster of 13 projects funded by Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe, managed by CINEA, aim to enhance communication between EPBD 'trialoguers' and stakeholders. The goal is to efficiently share and leverage results from these EU-funded projects for swift and effective implementation.

Given the urgency of our current climate trajectory, this EPBD Recast stands as perhaps the most pivotal yet. It is imperative that it is implemented flawlessly from the outset, sidestepping potential pitfalls, and ensuring no missed opportunities. The Next Generation EPC cluster stands committed to support a data-driven, future-ready implementation of the EPBD across EU Member States, adapting to the unique needs and challenges each European nation faces. The engagement and coordination of all stakeholders is the key for reaching our shared sustainable future, together.

Webinar 27/09/2023