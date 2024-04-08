[To COP or not to COPE] Paul Bourget urban development zone, an energy testing ground

Watch the replay of the presentation of the Paul Bourget urban development zone in Paris at the Construction21 event "T'es COP ou pas CAP / To COP or not to COPE" on 6 March 2024.

Nicolas Mauger, an engineer specialising in energy efficiency at GRDF, explained the aspects of this mixed district in the south of the 13th arrondissement, which is mainly made up of social housing. The residential buildings have been designed to reduce their energy consumption by using a combination of natural gas and renewable energies, resulting in lower costs for residents and helping to meet the targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions set out in the City of Paris Climate Plan.

Download the presentation

Discover the case study (in french)

