Technical article - Keeping the heat on in times of crisis

BUILD UP has collaborated with the REPLACE project to write a technical article under our June Topic of the Month: Increasing energy efficiency and energy affordability for households.

The motivation for launching the REPLACE project in 2019 was the heating and cooling sector’s high final energy consumption and its high dependence on fossil fuels within the European Union. At that time, heating and cooling accounted for around 50% of the European final energy consumption, which is still the case in relative terms. Moreover, in the residential sector, heating and cooling (H&C) and hot water together accounted for about 80 % of total energy use. Two thirds of this energy came from fossil fuels. Furthermore, in 2019, 58 % of all boilers installed in the EU-27 were inefficient non-condensing oil and gas boilers, amounting to 61 million units.

