    Technical Article - ARISE project article series 'Digitalisation of the built environment'

    Technical Article - ARISE project article series 'Digitalisation of the built environment'

    The ARISE project is aimed at providing a training and qualification scheme for the skills required to support the implementation of BIM and energy efficiency across the construction supply chain. ARISE is presenting six articles dedicated to the different stages of digitalisation and takes the reader through the entire process.

    The ARISE project organised Digitalisation into 3 stages:

    1. Awareness – raising the awareness of the potential in delivery and content to both the SMEs and Individuals.
    2. Transformation – mapping out and enabling the pathway to transformation.
    3. Implementation – developing the digital interface and tools necessary to implement the digitalisation journey.

    Previous EU-funded projects, such as BIMcert and BIM-EPA, have addressed the first 2 steps in the digitalisation process and ARISE is tackling the third. In today’s digital world encompassing big data, digital pathways, and micro delivery we have identified that it is critical to raise both the educators’ and trainees’ awareness regarding the complexity of using digital technologies and social media for learning. We have identified that developing critical digital competences is key to everyone, especially to educators, trainees, and the supporting systems. The ARISE integrated approach is critical so that students can be empowered to engage not only effectively but also ethically with the current socio-technical ecosystem.

    Read full article on BUILD UP!

