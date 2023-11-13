Technical Article - Arise article series ‘Digitalisation in the built environment’ #6: Stimulating the demand for skills

Understanding and achieving the sustainable benefits deriving from digitalisation is a critical step in ensuring we deliver a skills-literate workforce capable of delivering green construction.

In order to achieve a green, clean construction sector, stakeholders across the sector must be upskilled for emerging roles.

To deliver a climate-neutral economy by 2050, it will be necessary to achieve at least a 55% reduction in Green House Gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030. This will require the deployment of new technologies and the adoption of consistent information management standards for building performance, waste reduction, and continuous productivity improvement across all built environment stakeholders. This involves the widespread upskilling and reskilling of the construction workforce, increased systems-level thinking, and collaboration across the supply chain.

