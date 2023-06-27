Technical Article - Digitalisation in the built environment #2: The need for upskilling within the industry

The building industry is facing many challenges. It is a traditional industry with many traditional workers and professionals with no time to update their competences.

Many workers are preparing to retire, and the younger generation is not attracted by the traditional way of working. There are few women approaching this field of work and the built environment needs to reduce its carbon footprint dramatically.

Digitalisation could be the instrument to solve all these problems:

by improving the quality of workers and professionals working in the building domain to attract the younger generation, including women.

by facilitating the introduction of new technologies through simulations.

by designing, constructing, and managing the built environment in a more efficient and effective way.

The ARISE platform has been conceived to certify micro-competences that will help new workers to reach higher levels of knowledge in both digitalisation and innovation in the construction industry little by little based on the concept of ‘growing maturity level’.

[...]

The ARISE project is aimed at providing a training and qualification scheme for the skills required to support the implementation of BIM and energy efficiency across the construction supply chain. ARISE is presenting six articles dedicated to the different stages of digitalisation and takes the reader through the entire process.