Technical article - Digitalisation in the built environment #1: awareness

This article addresses what the main barriers are to matching the offer and demand of well-qualified workers to achieve the target set by the European Green Deal. It will also discuss how digitalisation can contribute to attracting workers to the construction sector while ensuring quality of training and results.

A well-qualified construction workforce is one of the key factors for achieving significant contributions towards the targets set out in the European Green Deal. In order to achieve the climate targets, up-to-date knowledge and skills for professionals in the sector are fundamental not only to transition to a green economy, but also to attract more professionals to the sector. New digital technologies will empower and enable people with the skills, training, and abilities to do jobs they previously could not have.

Are labour shortages in the construction sector here to stay?

The green economy is defined as one in which value and growth are maximised across the whole economy, while natural assets are managed sustainably. Such an economy is supported and enabled by a thriving low carbon, environmental goods and services sector. Central to this new green economy is a vibrant design and construction sector that can substantially contribute to increase the resource efficiency and resilience to climate change. In order to achieve the climate targets, up-to-date knowledge and skills for professionals in the sector are fundamental not only to transition to a green economy, but also to attract more professionals to the sector. However, the construction sector is struggling to achieve its carbon reduction targets due to labour shortages and skills shortages.

[...]

The ARISE project is aimed at providing a training and qualification scheme for the skills required to support the implementation of BIM and energy efficiency across the construction supply chain. ARISE is presenting six articles dedicated to the different stages of digitalisation and takes the reader through the entire process. This article is the first in the series.