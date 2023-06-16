Using sustainable landscaping practices for commercial properties creates an environmentally friendly establishment that is also climate appropriate for everyone to enjoy.

Methods of Sustainable Landscape Practices

Practicing a sustainable landscape requires numerous specific methods to achieve its goal of providing a clean and safe environment for everyone. Creating green roofs on commercial properties is the most common yet effective sustainable practice, but it's not the only way. There are still many methods you can do, so here's a list of sustainable landscape practices you can do for commercial properties:

Method #1: Recycling and Composting

What recycling means in sustainable landscaping includes keeping the grass clipping or leftover grass after your mowing session. Instead of throwing bags of excess grass in the trash, you can use them by letting them decay above the lawn to provide it with the grass clipping's nutrients.

This method is "grasscycling," which is an excellent method to practice in creating sustainable landscapes because this can save you time and resources such as water and money as the grass quickly decays. You don't need to purchase extra bags of fertilizer, as the nutrients of these grass clippings are enough to keep your landscape healthy.

Method #2: Methods of Water Conservation

The use of gallons of water is imminent when it comes to landscaping, and it's good that there are existing methods where you can use less water but still provide the same outstanding effects and benefits of landscaping. Here's a list of ways where you can conserve water when it comes to landscaping:

Installing a smart landscape irrigation system: Installing innovative products like smart landscape irrigation systems for sustainable landscaping is brilliant, especially on commercial, large properties. This method includes using technology to save water in many ways depending on the type you installed. One of the models has the function of scheduling the time of watering the landscape with the option of changing the amount of water it will use.

Xeriscaping: Xeriscaping is a method where you transform your landscape to mitigate or eliminate the need for irrigation in the same landscape, making it sustainable. This method includes applying soil, rocks, and mulch which does not need any watering. You can plant drought-tolerant greens such as daffodils, sage, myrtles, acacia, and ginkgo biloba.

Mulching: Mulching includes using plant debris such as branches, twigs, and dead leaves in which you let these natural elements decay on top of the landscape. Adding these organic elements can increase the ability of the soil to absorb and hold water, therefore mitigating the chance of erosion and conserving the water from the commercial property.

Method #3: Use Fertilizers and Pest Control Products Carefully

In using fertilizer and pesticides, it is imperative that you use the right product with the proportion at the right time. Besides the fact that you will save time and resources with this method, following the proper instructions for these products eliminate the chances of destroying your landscape by over-applying fertilizers and especially pesticides with all their chemicals that can adversely affect every living organism when exposed to a long time, that includes you and your plants. Remember that applying more than the recommended amount of these products will not make it a better or faster outcome, but its opposite effect will indeed happen.

Final Thoughts

Protecting the environment is one of the essential tasks of humans, and one way to do it is to apply these sustainable landscaping practices. You can see commercial properties almost everywhere in the world and imagine the positive impact they can create when all of these use sustainable landscape practices. The practices mentioned above take labor and resources. Still, the aftermath of applying these practices will come back ten thousand-fold with its positive effect on the environment and the planet Earth itself.