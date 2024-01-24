Smart solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of buildings

Buildings play a central role in the energy transition. Smarter technologies can support digitalisation and decarbonisation to benefit building occupants, managers and the entire energy system. These solutions can help improve energy performance, optimise the operation of technical building systems and facilitate adaptation to external environmental factors and to uncontrolled and changing conditions.

Furthermore, this transition towards sustainable and low-carbon living must be feasible and accessible to all, sufficiently generic and highly replicable, so that the benefits can be scaled up.

BuildON and SMARTeeSTORY are two Horizon Europe projects working on smarter solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of buildings and improve their performance. Join this first webinar of the two sister projects on 13 February 2024 to learn more about their main objectives and the common barriers they face.

The webinar will be hosted by BUILD UP, the European Portal for Energy Efficiency and renewable energy in Buildings. 

13 February 2024, 11:00 - 12:30 CET, online

Register here

