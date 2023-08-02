+ Energy, - emissions = a new method for positive buildings: the REN+HOMES project

The newly funded European Project REN+HOMES will develop a global methodology for Positive Energy Homes, residential units that produce renewable energy surplus and facilitate the transition to a climate-neutral future.

REN+HOMES- Renewable ENergy-based Positive Homes- showcase how Positive Energy Buildings are designed using architectural and engineering methods to overcome energy demands, while producing energy surplus using renewable energy sources. The goal is to create buildings that have a net positive impact on the environment and drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Funded by the Horizon Europe research and innovation program, this project brings together 23 partners from 8 European countries and is coordinated by the Italian RINA Consulting SpA. It deploys 4 large-scale physical demonstrators - in Austria, Spain, Estonia and Romania - introducing technical solutions exploitable for both new construction and renovation. Buildings utilising these innovative solutions produce more renewable energy throughout the year than they consume over. In addition, the consortium is actively working to develop business models that merge cost-effective deep-retrofitting, demand response and energy communities. REN+HOMES seeks to test, validate and share PEB solutions with potential replicability across Europe.

As technologies advance and awareness of sustainable practices grows, Positive Energy Buildings are gaining popularity as a solution to mitigate climate change and create a more sustainable future.