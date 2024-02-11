RECONMATIC Clustering Event: Promoting Circularity in Construction

The RECONMATIC partners are delighted to invite you to the online clustering event on circularity in construction on 28 February, 2024.

RECONMATIC works on providing solutions to digitalize and automate construction and demolition waste management (CDWM) aiming to mitigate or reduce waste and foster higher added value reuse of construction and demolition waste materials.

In this clustering event, sustainability experts and key stakeholders in construction, IT, automation, business and communication disciplines will be brought together to provide an overview of the European priorities for the Twin Transition in the sector and identify collaboration opportunities between several research initiatives with similar goals.

Information and registration

