ManagEnergy initiative is delighted to invite you to the upcoming webinar "Priority investments to REPower your territory: Feedback from accelerators".

The seminar will showcase immediate actions taken at the local level to address the current energy crisis and laying the ground for up-scaling and accelerating the medium-term energy transition. Particular attention will be given to the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience plans, and how local and regional energy agencies can maximise the channeling of these funds toward strategic programs leveraging also other sources of financing.

To give more context to these actions, an introduction will be given by DG ENER on the latest developments of the REPowerEU plan and the Recovery and Resilience Facility. It will also be the occasion to detail ManagEnergy renewed services in the scope of this new general framework and learn how they will contribute to its implementation.

Agenda :

1. Welcome and introduction by the moderator Mélissa Miklos (ManagEneryg - FEDARENE)



2. REPower EU and the Recovery and Resilience Facility by Pierluca Merola (DG ENER)

3. ManagEnergy services to accelerate REPowerEU plan by Seamus Hoyne (ManagEnergy - Technological University of the Shannon)



4. PV Max large scale Solar Roofs Programme in Croatia by Velimir Segon (REGEA)

5. RRF Funded Initiatives for Energy Efficiency, Renewables and Transport in Cyprus by Savvas Vlachos (Cyprus Energy Agency)

6. Q&A

A ManagEnergy webinar

Date: 24th November 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 CET

Click here to register