Policy roundtable – Make Energy Efficiency visible in the Energy Mix

Together, let’s bring visibility to the crucial first fuel our energy systems need – energy efficiency!

Figures that show the energy mix are major inputs to the debates on energy strategies.

This policy roundtable will discuss why making energy efficiency visible in energy statistics does matter, and what could be the next steps forward.

The discussions will build on the findings of a study done by IEECP and supported by the European Climate Foundation and Knauf Insulation.

Speakers include the Coalition for energy savings, the International Energy Agency, Eurostat, Ademe, IEECP and many more.

The study author, Jean-Sébastien Broc, will introduce the event presenting the key study findings, then followed by two roundables:

Why making energy efficiency visible does matter

What possible steps to go forward

The final agenda will be added in the coming days, while the study will be released on the day of the event. Stay tuned!

Webinar Online

Webinar Online

07/11 - 07/11/2023