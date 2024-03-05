“Many Member States with low adoption of digital technologies are now aware of the need and are drawing up roadmaps and training schemes to foster its implementation”

Pieter Staelens has been working as a policy officer at DG GROW since he joined the European Commission in 2021. Within the Construction Unit, he is mainly involved in projects regarding digitalisation. Pieter studied commercial engineering at KU Leuven and worked as a consultant at various companies between 2008 and 2019 where he specialised in real estate developments, financial calculations, economic analysis, and market analysis of various real estate functions such as residential, offices, and logistics. From 2019 to 2021 he also worked as a real estate appraiser, where he mainly calculated the value of urban development land.

