Pascal Torres: “Predictive maintenance is the best option to achieve a high level of building performance”

Pascal TORRES studied General Technical Engineering (industrial maintenance) and Business Management (IAE: Institut d’Administration des Entreprises). In 1994 he launched his professional career with a climate engineering firm based in Nice as a technical salesman responsible for industrial accounts. Pascal has developed a process management program (Supervision). This software evolved naturally into a building management system (BMS). In 2003, he created his own independent climate engineering company, Osmose, on the French Riviera. A synergy of skills (climate engineering, automation, IT) enabled Osmose to establish itself as one of the local leaders in the field of specialised air treatment (controlled dust level facilities, clean rooms, explosive atmosphere, health and safety ventilation). Noting the ever-increasing issues caused by energy constraints, Pascal decided to create a stand-alone entity focused on energy efficiency optimisation for buildings and industrial processes: ENOLEO, located in Monte Carlo, Monaco. ENOLEO offers equipment and software solutions for energy efficiency optimisation in the air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and lighting sectors.

Pascal is the CEO and co-founder of the French branch of R2M Solution, which was created in March 2017 and co-located with OSMOSE in Roquefort-les-Pins on the French Riviera.

