Open call: funding for circular blueprint projects

The Circular Buildings Coalition aims to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy in the built environment. To achieve this goal, we invite industry frontrunners—projects and initiatives—to share their ideas on creating demand and overcoming existing barriers.

What are blueprint projects?



A blueprint is an existing solution developed or modified for the benefit of the public, which can bridge critical gaps in the shift to a circular built environment, and which can be replicated and/or expanded upon by others.

We are looking for initiatives that can overcome existing barriers to scale or create demand for their circular solutions. Our focus areas are Finance, Markets or Ownership. We will prioritise blueprint projects that address the financial sector, secondary markets, or new ownership and business models. To learn more about what types of initiatives we are looking for, visit our website.