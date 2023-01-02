Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Ongoing monitoring in the case studies

    Ongoing monitoring in the case studies

    Part of the 3SqAir project is to monitor the indoor air quality in the different schools and educational centres that are part of this study. Therefore, the sensors developed by the partner CATIE, measuring temperature, humidity, CO2, formaldehyde, TVOC, dust and NO2, have already been installed in each school to measure and evaluate the current situation over the coming months and school year in our schools.

     indoor air quality
     sudoe

    Author of the page

  • 3 3SqAIR Project
    3SqAIR Project

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 02/01/2023 - 11:58

    Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     indoor air quality
     sudoe

    On the network on the same themes