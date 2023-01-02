Ongoing monitoring in the case studies
Part of the 3SqAir project is to monitor the indoor air quality in the different schools and educational centres that are part of this study. Therefore, the sensors developed by the partner CATIE, measuring temperature, humidity, CO2, formaldehyde, TVOC, dust and NO2, have already been installed in each school to measure and evaluate the current situation over the coming months and school year in our schools.