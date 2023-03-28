Nearly 220 candidates to discover in the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023: vote!

The end of the applications means the beginning of a double stage : the discovery of the competing projects and the opening of the votes for the User’s Choice Award. So, what are these concrete and sustainable buildings, districts, and infrastructures that will inspire the profession this year? Construction21 presents them to you and invite you to choose your favourites until Friday, April 28th. Ready, set, vote!

See the candidates



A record number of candidates

This edition of the Green Solutions Awards has a record number of participants, with 219 registered projects. Divided into 173 buildings, 15 districts and 31 infrastructures, these candidates are all sources of inspiration for those involved in construction and the city.

Eighteen countries are represented. Belgium, China, France, and Morocco, but also Canada, Scotland, Portugal, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, or Jordan. We make you travel!

What trends?

More than a contest, the Green Solutions Awards are an effective tool for observing trends in sustainability through the exemplary achievements that emerge. While waiting for a more detailed analysis that you can discover on Construction21, here are the first lessons.

On the building side, same level as housing and the tertiary sector, we note the strong participation of schools (especially in France, Portugal and Spain). Note also the presence of more atypical projects: a church, several canteens and restaurants, a guardhouse, archives, a museum, a sanitary pavilion, a circus… Passive construction is also well represented.

On the infrastructure side, there is still a lot of variety, with many examples of reuse, use of renewable energies (such as heating networks), interior layouts or landscaping, or even walkways.

A national but also international contest

These buildings, districts, and infrastructures are in the running to win the various prizes offered (Hot Climates prize, Low-Tech prize, Urban Renovation Grand Prize, Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize, etc.). The first round is played at the national level then the second at the international level, with the possibility of winning the Grand Prize of the Green Solutions Awards. The closing ceremony is scheduled for COP28 in Dubai in the presence of all national and international authorities.

On the national level, several selections are in place to decide between the competing projects:

Experts’ voice

A dozen of jurors will be recruited. Our specialists with varied profiles – architects, engineers, network heads, planners, promoters, specialised journalists, etc. – will analyse the applications to arrive at a consensual list of winners.

Online votes: it’s the public’s turn!

The public is invited to vote online on Construction21 for their favourite candidates. The meter will stop on April 28th at 12 p.m (Paris Time). The building, district, and infrastructure that will have garnered the most votes will receive the User’s Choice Award. Vote

See you in July to find out about the national selections

The national winners will be revealed on Construction21 the first half of July. Be patient a little longer!



Tutorial : how to vote

I vote for my favourite projects