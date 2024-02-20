Webinar – Level(s) and the EU Taxonomy: Navigating changes to sustainable finance rules for buildings
Robert Conaty
99 Last modified by the author on 20/02/2024 - 13:27
The European Commission is hosting a webinar showing how the EU Level(s) framework for sustainable buildings can help industry professionals to navigate sustainable finance rule changes affecting the construction and real estate sectors.
The session explores changes relating to the EU Taxonomy – a classification system setting the conditions that key construction and real estate activities will have to respect in order to qualify as environmentally sustainable.
Why attend?
- Learn about the purpose and objectives of the EU Taxonomy in relation to sustainable construction and real estate activities.
- Find out how the Level(s) sustainability performance indicators help you to report on sustainable construction and real estate activities covered by the Taxonomy.
- Discover how the Climate Delegated Act (2021) and Environmental Delegated Act (2023) influence reporting requirements.
- Understand how Level(s) helps you stay a step ahead of evolving EU regulations.
Who should attend?
- Construction and real estate professionals seeking to align with EU sustainability regulations.
- Companies and individuals involved in building sector sustainability, from design to demolition.
- Financial market participants, advisors, and stakeholders interested in sustainable investment.
National ministries and civil society members focused on sustainable development and environmental policy.
18 March 2024
15:00 to 16:45 CET
WebinarOnline
18/03 - 18/03/2024
