Integrating human-centric design with emerging technologies in construction

L Lara González Volpe
Author of the page
Lara González Volpe

121 Last modified by the author on 22/02/2024 - 11:10
Integrating human-centric design with BIM, IoT, Digital Twins, and additive manufacturing marks a transformative era in construction, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and adaptability.

The fusion of these technologies with human expertise redefines building design, construction, and management, despite challenges in data management and interoperability. The digital revolution reshapes the construction value chain, demanding a shift in industry roles, responsibilities, and a focus on continuous innovation and collaboration.

The construction industry is on the cusp of a digital revolution, marked by the combination of advanced technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), the Internet of Things (IoT)Digital Twins, and additive manufacturing. These improvements are not only transforming the way buildings and other types of facilities are designed, constructed, and managed but also redefining the relations between human activities and technology.

The synergy between these digital tools and human expertise is adopting a new era of decision-making in construction processes, characterised by enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and adaptability to changing needs. Read more

