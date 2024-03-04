Global Human Settlements Foundation Launch: Build a New "Nobel Prize" for a Sustainable Urban Future

New York, March 1, 2024 — The inauguration of the Global Human Settlements Foundation (GHSF) at the United Nations headquarters, New York, was graced by the presence of illustrious personalities. The Ambassadors to the United Nations, the UN officials, the NYC Mayor’s office, the Rockefeller group, the family office of George W. Bush, and other distinguished figures from society, attended the ceremony, delivered speeches, or sent congratulatory letters. This novel public charity foundation, backed by the Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS), commits to propelling innovation and leadership within sustainable cities and human settlements, alongside addressing climate change ramifications.

Mr. Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner of New York Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Delivered a Congratulatory Remarks

At the eagerly awaited launch event, Mr. Fnu Oudom, the Co-Chairman of GHSF and the Honorary Chairman of GFHS, made a welcome speech. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support and engagement from people from all walks of life and shared the significant meaning of the establishment of the foundation. He has been playing a crucial role in providing key start-up funds and setting up a robust headquarters for the Foundation on Wall Street in New York, signifying a good start for this charitable cause.

Mr. Lyu Haifeng, the Co-Chairman of GHSF and the Co-founder and Secretary-General of GFHS, captivated the audience with his enlightening address. He indicated that innovation and leadership are critical factors in addressing the challenges we are facing in an unparalleled rapid urbanization process, such as climate change, poverty, pollution, biodiversity loss and violence. He articulated the Foundation's mission to champion global sustainable development by bolstering and magnifying the initiatives of GFHS, especially the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA). Drawing inspiration from the Nobel Foundation's exemplary investment management, the SCAHSA will be transformed into a new “Nobel Prize” on sustainable development.

GFHS is a charity organization granted Special Consultative Status with ECOSOC in 2015 by the UN, dedicated to building sustainable cities and human settlements for all. In collaboration with UN agencies and well-known international organizations, it has convened its annual forum at UN headquarters and across five continents for over 18 consecutive years, resulting in a wealth of outcomes and publications. The prestigious SCAHSA are organized by the GFHS since 2005 and have emerged as one of the most significant global recognitions on sustainable development.

The donation for the foundation was also held during the ceremony. The foundation aims to raise US$ 10 Million within one year of establishment and progressively reach US$ 50 Million over the next 3 years. The initiative will not only honor those leading the charge towards sustainability but will also inspire a global movement to accelerate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and towards a more livable, equitable, and sustainable urban future.