Follow live the international Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 ceremony on Construction21

With this live stream from Dubai, you can follow the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 international ceremony as if you were there!

So, who among the finalists will be this year's winners?

Find out on 5 December at 6pm local time!

And thank you to our media partners and in particular to Business France and French Fab for working with us on this event!