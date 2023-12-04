Follow live the international Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 ceremony on Construction21

1151 Last modified by the author on 04/12/2023 - 00:50
With this live stream from Dubai, you can follow the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 international ceremony as if you were there!

So, who among the finalists will be this year's winners? 

Find out on 5 December at 6pm local time!

To access the chat, go to the Construction21 YouTube channel

 

 

 

And thank you to our media partners and in particular to Business France and French Fab for working with us on this event!

C21 France La rédaction
C21 France La rédaction

