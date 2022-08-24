European Sustainable Energy Awards honour changemakers taking bold action on energy and climate goals



Public voting for the best European clean energy projects and leaders is now open!

The European Sustainable Energy Awards recognize outstanding individuals and projects for their innovation and efforts in energy efficiency and renewables. Prizes will be awarded in four categories: Innovation, Local Energy Action, Woman in Energy, and Young Energy Trailblazer. Finalists are chosen by a high-level jury from a shortlist of the year’s most successful projects and actions for clean, secure and efficient energy. The winners will be decided by an online public vote which is open now until 18 September. ​

European Sustainable Energy Awards 2022 Finalists

EU-funded projects raising the profile of new ideas

The Innovation award recognises outstanding ongoing or recently completed EU-funded projects that show an original and innovative path toward the clean energy transition. The finalists in the Innovation category are Beccs Stockholm, ENVISION and MUSE GRIDS.

Beccs Stockholm is creating a full-scale BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage) facility at Stockholm Exergi’s existing heat and power biomass plant in Sweden’s capital.

ENVISION is using innovative facade technologies during building renovations to generate energy, enabling energy positive building throughout Europe.

MUSE GRIDS is increasing the use of renewable energy sources at the local level by creating synergies between different energy systems and networks to form energy communities.



Global change through local action

The Local Energy Action award recognises an implemented sustainable energy action, driven by a group of citizens or consumers, which contributes to the clean energy transition at the community or local level. The finalists in the Local Energy Action category are C-Track 50, ComAct and Minoan Energy Community.

ComAct is lifting households out of energy poverty by making impactful energy-efficiency improvements in apartment buildings in the Central and Eastern Europe countries.

Minoan Energy Community is an energy community in Crete triggering renewable energy projects to bring clean and free energy to the island.

C-Track 50 is a project that supported local authorities with long-term energy and climate planning across 11 European countries.



Women in energy: closing the gender gap to advance the green and digital transition

The Woman in Energy award recognizes women who lead outstanding activities that, if replicated, help to advance the clean energy transition in Europe. Particular attention is placed on efforts in driving the gender mainstreaming agenda and supporting equality and equal opportunities in the energy sector. The finalists in the Woman in Energy category are Andreia Carreiro, Apostolina Tsaltampasi and Britta Schaffmeister.

Andreia, from Portugal, is an academic with vast experience in the development of innovative technologies, solutions and public policies for sustainable energy.

Apostolina, from Greece, is the President of the first female energy community in Europe and is assisting female entrepreneurs active in the green energy transition.

Britta, from the Netherlands, is the CEO of the Dutch Marine Energy Centre and is advancing marine energy technologies in Europe.



The incoming generation ushers in clean energy for Europe

The Young Energy Trailblazer award recognises people under the age of 35 carrying out outstanding activities that advance the clean energy transition in Europe and inspire ambitious climate and energy action. The finalists in the Young Energy Trailblazer category are Carla Silva Gonçalves, Marie Jeanmougin and Timea Farkas.

Carla, a 30-year-old from Portugal, is using her maths skills to advance the energy transition.

Marie is a 30-year-old engineer establishing a blueprint for high-impact energy-efficient building renovations in France.

Timea is a 26-year-old research engineer and PhD candidate from Romania whose engagement in three EU-funded projects is improving energy efficiency among SMEs.



EUSEW 2022

The European Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) takes place on 26 to 30 September 2022 under the theme ‘Going green and digital for Europe’s energy transition’. EUSEW will bring thousands of sustainable energy stakeholders together both in Brussels and online to discuss Europe’s energy independence ambitions and climate goals through the REPowerEU Plan’s measures of energy savings, diversification of energy supplies and an accelerated roll-out of renewables.

Registrations for onsite and online attendance are now open .

For interview requests with the EUSEW 2022 Award finalists or additional media information, please contact [email protected]

Article published on EUSEW 2022.

Consult the source