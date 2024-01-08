European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform

On 15 and 16 April 2024, the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference is happening in Brussels, with a twist!

The seventh edition of the most awaited Circular Economy conference in Europe will join forces with the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) and the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and bring policymakers, industry leaders, academics and activists from all corners of the world to Brussels to turn circular visions into actions. SAVE THE DATE and stay tuned to join us in Brussels or online!

Read more here

