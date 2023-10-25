Enlit Europe 2023

From source to generation, from grid to consumer, the boundaries of the sector are blurring and this evolution is being shaped by established players, external disruptors, innovative start-ups and the increasingly engaged end-user. Enlit Europe brings all of these people together to seize current opportunities, spotlight future ones, and inspire the next generation to participate in the journey. Join us from 28 to 30 November in Paris.

At Enlit we are on a journey to #Connect industries, #Inspire action and help Europe #Evolve into one decarbonised and digitalised energy system for the energy transition. Along this journey, we have the privilege to meet extraordinary people.

And although the road of the energy transition is a bumpy one, filled with challenges, uncertainties, hope and opportunities, one thing is crystal clear:

Across borders and across sectors: our purpose - to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy for all - is what connects us.

The next stop on our journey to #Connect, #Inspire and #Evolve with you is on 28-30 November 2023, in Paris. In-person. Because nothing beats meeting face-to-face.

