Energy crisis in CEE/SE region: how to make sure homeowners are better prepared for next winter?

The unprecedented crisis of 2022 made countries in Europe, and in particular in the Central, Eastern and Southern European (CEE/SE) region even more vulnerable to energy poverty.

According to a recent analysis by European Environmental Bureau on gas and electricity saving measures adopted by EU states, governments of CEE countries have achieved less energy demand reduction than Western European countries.



With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the question of energy and independence of Russian gas has amplified the need to reduce gas demand by incentivizing faster energy efficiency improvements and encouraging behavioural changes among consumers. This session aligns with current interests of the EU and offers a perspective to address energy poor living in multi-apartment buildings that are most represented in the CEE/SE region.



This webinar will be an opportunity to look back at the past winter and discuss current risks and possible solutions to protect vulnerable groups from higher bills in the coming winter.

