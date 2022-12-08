Eleven Important Attitudes To Go Green In Your Apartment

Fully adapting to a green lifestyle can be a challenge for some. However, you can gradually turn the learned practices into natural habits through simple and tiny steps. Where is the best place to start it? Inside the four corners of your room or apartment unit.

If you're interested in exercising green living routines in your day-to-day life, you just skimmed through an excellent article to learn the right ways. Here are eleven good green attitudes split into flat spaces, recommended for you to accustom. Let's look from the outside:

Apartment exterior

1. Start compost piling

Composting is an advantageous way of recycling that's easy to do around your apartment complex, whether you're an owner or tenant. You can turn almost all items into a plant's compost nutrient. Generally, compost requires four ingredients—Green material (nitrogen), Brown material (carbon), Water, and Air.

All food wastes, like egg shells, fruit and veggie scraps, and coffee grounds, are considered green materials that produce nitrogen, ideal for making the compost rich and beautiful. Meanwhile, brown materials include apartment items such as newspapers, paper bags, paper towels, twigs, coffee filters, nutshells, and leaves that can exhibit carbon when decayed, helping to reduce moisture and eradicate any unpleasant odor.

2. Go for the succulent garden

When considering gardening in your backyard, opt for the most eco-smart amongst a wide range of types, and that's the succulent garden. It's a low-maintenance garden wherein its produced leaves can hold water together for much longer than other patio kinds.

You can adapt more additional green-friendly habits when inside:

Apartment bathroom

3. Switch to a low-flow showerhead and low-flush toilet

Conserving water usage is also an excellent routine to turn your lifestyle green. One way to adhere to this practice is to replace your regular water-consuming showerhead with a low-flow one.

Low-flow showerheads can limit the disposal of water per minute. Furthermore, this showerhead type can also cut down the energy consumption during hot showers.

If you have the budget, consider purchasing a low-flush toilet to save on water use. However, if you can't afford it, as it can be pricey, there's still a creative way to curtail toilet flushing through milk jugs. It's a beneficial exercise wherein you'll fill a jug with sand or rocks and place it inside the toilet's tank to lessen the needed water to flush.

4. Opt to use recycled cork bathroom accessories

Recycled corks are durable materials that can replace environmentally harmful petroleum-based plastics and foams that you can often find on traditional bathroom products. Anything from craft supplies to flooring have now cork-based accessory options, including essential bath utilities such as bathmat, soap, and toothbrush holder. For more ecological flooring tips, check out this blog post comparing conventional and green buildings.

5. Install faucet aerators

Faucet aerators are highly efficient water utility that helps landowner and occupants to save water and energy concurrently. According to Environment Protection Agency's presented statistics, users switching to aerators can remarkably reduce their water usage by 30% without adversely affecting its performance.

Apartment kitchen

6. Limit usage of ovens

Apartment owners and dwellers should lessen their oven utilization, especially during summer. Too much heat inside a room can cause air conditioners to continuously cool down your entire area, costing you huge water and energy consumption which can milk your utility budget.

Around apartment

7. Substitute incandescent light bulbs for compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs)

Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) are one of the prominent green building materials that can aid you greatly in saving electricity usage and energy expenses simultaneously. No need to worry much about its quality and performance as it offers the same light intensity as traditional or incandescent light bulbs.

8. Use chemical-free and biodegradable cleaners

Chemical-free and biodegradable green cleaners are both sterling to use for the good of the environment and people's health. Vinegar, baking soda, tea tree oil, and castile soap are some natural products that also work as impressive cleaning agents you can consider utilizing when tidying your apartment.

9. Get a surge protector

In US households, the standard voltage must prevent going beyond 120 volts. Rising above the suggested meter can cause dangerous electricity surges leading to electronics issues. Hence, the surge protector is a must-have in every dwelling space as it grants occupants the capacity to turn off high-energy-consuming machines with just a switch of the power knob.

10. Add actual house plants

Indoor planting can kill two birds with one stone. Surrounding your house with greenery can make your space aesthetically pleasing. At the same time, it can naturally fight off detrimental air and fill your place with cool and clean air instead. You should set two plants per 100 square feet for a more effective flow of green air.

11. Invest in air filters

Let's be real air conditioners are our mighty weapon during the striking hot summer season. Thus, your AC consumption and expenses are noticeably high whenever this period comes.

Changing its air filters every month can boost its running efficiency. In addition, you must consider installing any surface recessed access doors best fitting to securely conceal access in your apartment and strongly protect your facilities from harmful debris.

Get rid of the old reckless habits, and start practicing ecological routines!

Now is the perfect time to learn new habits that can adequately help the environment on the verge of destruction. Whether big or small, every effort is needed to save the world and pass on clean and safe surroundings to the next generation.