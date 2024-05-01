 ,

Investing energy in indoor air quality

C Cerema Communication
Author of the page

Cerema Communication

134 Last modified by the author on 01/05/2024 - 00:00
Investing energy in indoor air quality

Work to control energy consumption is making buildings more airtight. Yet indoor air can contain pollutants that can affect the health of users. Regulations require air quality to be monitored in establishments open to the public intended for the reception of minors.

Specific attention must therefore be paid to indoor air quality in all premises open to the public, to ensure that air renewal and pollutant emissions are fully addressed. When energy performance work is planned, air quality management must be taken into account.

Download the full report in french

Collection - Les Essentiels - Cerema

Share :

More articles

Investing energy in indoor air quality

01/05/2024

Fostering collaboration for sustainable buildings

29/04/2024

European Council adopts revised rules mandating GWP reporting for buildings

29/04/2024

Stakeholder Webinar Series – Policy Shapers and Regulators

29/04/2024

Maintaining and restoring the ecological network with linear transport infrasturcture

26/04/2024

[To COP or not to COPE] Energy efficiency in Mediterranean buildings

25/04/2024

Online Seminar : The Role of Local Leaders in Europe's Climate Journey

25/04/2024