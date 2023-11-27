Discover the Construction21 programme in Dubai

251 Last modified by the author on 27/11/2023 - 13:50

Part of the Construction21 team will be in Dubai at the time of COP28 - we agree that the choice of venue and its presidency has raised some eyebrows. But we've chosen to take part to be at the heart of the discussions, to show the world that concrete, replicable solutions do exist, and to organise the award ceremony of our Green Solutions Awards, which are the concrete illustration of speeches calling for climate action.

So, to optimise our on-site presence and carbon footprint, we're offering you a broader programme, promising encounters and discoveries, with a goal to always create links between players and disseminate information and best practices. If you're also attending, please get involved!

The association is joining forces with Business France and the French Fab to invite you:

from December 4 to 7 at the Big5 Global construction fair, where you'll be able to meet exhibiting companies from the Choose France Pavilion. A delegation of some fifteen French companies and players will be present. Conferences on sustainability are also on the programme.

A special networking session is scheduled on Monday 4th from 11am to 2.30pm.

Get your free access badge

December 5 from 7:30pm at the LookUp Rooftop Bar to discover the winners of the Green Solutions Awards and network!

Register



We also invite you to take a private tour:

of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar power plant, on December 4 at 4pm. One of the world's largest photovoltaic power plants.

Book your ticket here (€12 per person). A coach will take the group to the venue, with two possible departures: please let alexia.robin[at]construction21.fr know if you wish to leave from the Big Five exhibition or from Expo City Dubai (site of COP28).

And of Dubai's Sustainable City district, on December 7 at 8:30am.

Book your ticket here (€37.7 per person).

Of course, we'll be seeing you in the COP28 Blue Zone (subject to accreditation), especially on December 6 for the day dedicated to the built environment and urbanisation!

Let’s not forget that we'll be passing through the Startup Showcase Pavilion in the green (open) zone, where the ten or so French start-ups selected by Business France will be based.

Get your tickets for the green zone



Practical information

A document containing all the addresses will be provided.