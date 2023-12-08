Discover in video the winner of the Green Solutions Awards, the 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Plymouth!

Discover the brand-new YouTube video: Plymouth, a next-generation district heating and cooling network! This project serves as an exemplary case study to showcase the path to decarbonizing heating and cooling systems in Europe.

The project has won two awards in the Green Solutions Awards competition, specifically the GSA Grand Prize and the Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize. Organized by Construction21, this competition recognizes the most innovative and sustainable projects in the city (buildings, districts, infrastructure).

The jurors rewarded the D2Grids project, a 5GDHC network, which promotes the use of recovery and renewable heat through seawater used as the main energy source and a tempered loop operated by decentralized heat pumps. The supply of electricity to these heat pumps is also under development using solar power! It is a replicable model on a global scale, covering a vast area, and accelerating the energy transition by decarbonizing the built environment. It provides an efficient solution by avoiding the slow adaptation of each individual building. With decreasing costs based on the treated area, this project facilitates the exchange of energy for heating and cooling while promoting the creation of interconnected energy communities. A notable step towards an energy-efficient future!


Here is their feedback:



Discover the case study

Find all the Green Solutions videos on our YouTube channel

And a special thanks to our media partners, especially Business France and French Fab, for their collaboration on this event!

