COGITO Digital Twin Platform & Data Visualization Tool

The acceleration of digitalisation in lean building/infrastructure construction will facilitate the industrialisation of the construction sector. The EU-funded COGITO project proposes to materialise the digitalisation benefits through a digital Construction 4.0 toolbox that harmonises Digital Twins with the Building Information Model concept. This allows a semantic and pragmatic alignment between novel data capture techniques and value-adding end-user services leveraging the power of near-real-time data for the timely detection of health & safety hazards to humans, construction quality defects as well as a constantly up-to-date workflow management in order to minimise construction project time/cost overruns and alleviate workplace accidents.

On 31st October at 11.00 (CET) COGITO project specialists will present the Digital Twin Platform and Data Visualization Tool which are the core of the entire toolchain developed within the last 3 years in the frame of the COGITO project.

This webinar is the 4th one out of the series of 5 webinars titled ‘Practical Tools for the Construction Sector in Digital Twin’ organized by the COGITO Team and BUILD UP Platform.

