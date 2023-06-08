The Climate Chance Summit Africa 2023 will bring together on the 23rd, 24th and 2th of October 2023 at the Palais des Congrès in Yaounde 1,500 African actors from the "climate community": high-level personalities, experts, actors in the field, representatives of local governments, businesses and organised civil society.

3 days on the theme of “Sustainable and Inclusive Habitats in Africa”

The 5th Climate Chance Summit Africa will mobilise a variety actors from across the African continent around the theme of sustainable, accessible and inclusive living, a key topic at the heart of local climate action.

The housing sector is very dynamic in Cameroon, the country committed even before the Paris Agreement in 2015, to the integration of energy efficiency and resource conservation measures into the construction sector.

The SCCA2023 Summit fits into the international climate agenda as a decisive moment in Africa for accelerating the implementation of adaptation and mitigation actions, in particular for housing-related sectors, notably with UN Habitat’s Urban October and the World Urban Forum WUF12 event to be held in 2024. It will also be held a few weeks ahead of COP28 in Dubai, which is eagerly awaited with the 1st Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement.

A rich and varied programme

In addition to « sustainable and inclusive living », the programme will include issues of mitigation, adaptation, financing, biodiversity, circular economy and water; the tools and drivers for action, offsetting, biodiversity corridors, decentralized cooperation, multi-stakeholder governance and urban planning; the sectors of energy, mobility, construction, agriculture, forestry and land use etc.

The event will offer a wide range of formats facilitating content sharing and networking: collaborative workshops, roundtables and debates on challenges and opportunities ahead, Pitch Corner to showcase best practices, networking moments and b2b spaces to encourage the exchange and sharing of experiences.

The Yaounde Declaration: a voice for African climate actors

At the end of the Climate Chance Summit Africa 2023, an advocacy document will be produced on behalf of African climate actors, to be presented at COP28 in 2023 and at the 12th World Urban Forum in 2024. The Yaounde Declaration will present a set of concrete sectoral proposals to accelerate action in Africa at local level.

Know more and register!