Climate Chance Europe 2024 Summit

As part of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Wallonia and the Climate Chance association are pleased to invite you to the unprecedented gathering of actors from the economic, associative and institutional networks of the territory, which will be held on Thursday February 08 and Friday 09 in Liège (Palais des Congrès).

High-level speakers and internationally renowned experts will attend this Summit, including: Jean-Pascal Van Ypersele, climatologist; Arthur Keller, specialist in systemic risks and resilience strategies; Paola Vigano, architect and urban planner; Ronan Dantec, Senator, President of the Climate Chance association; Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of Warsaw and member of the Committee of the European Regions; Alexandre Florentin, Councilor of the city of Paris and President of the “Paris at 50 degrees” mission…

The aim of this Summit is twofold:

On the one hand, faced with the consequences of climate change that the whole of Europe must face, to facilitate exchange and collaboration between companies, associations, local authorities, citizen organizations throughout the European Union. This dialogue will focus on the adaptation solutions put in place by everyone in this local, regional, national, European, and multi-actor framework. The resilient reconstruction of the Vesdre Valley following the dramatic floods of 2021 can be inspiring for other European communities faced with similar weather phenomena. Conferences, workshops, field visits, moments of discussion, etc. will allow each participant to learn from the experience and expertise of other European actors.

On the other hand, at the end of this Summit, all stakeholders will have the opportunity to formulate concrete proposals for a fair and united adaptation of European territories through the “Liège Declaration”. This ambitious roadmap, representing a milestone in the Belgian Presidency’s work, will be submitted to the European institutions with a view to renewing and strengthening the Green Deal after 2024.

