Call for papers : 26th International Passive House House Conference 2023

Ab­stracts could be sub­mit­ted on the top­ics be­low. These top­ics of­fer con­nect­ing factors, but the Call for Pa­pers is al­ways open to all con­tri­bu­tions that show how the Pass­ive House de­term­ines and ad­vances as key to sus­tain­ab­le build­ings on our way to a com­mon fu­ture.

Re­gard­less of the pan­dem­ic, eco­nom­ic or polit­ic­al situ­ation, we would like to give the chance to all speak­ers and par­ti­cipants to take part from around the world and get in touch and ex­change ideas. This year present­a­tions can also be giv­en as video lec­tures.



What hap­pens next?

After re­ceiv­ing your ab­stracts our Sci­en­tif­ic Ad­vis­ory Board will de­cide on the con­tri­bu­tions sub­mit­ted. At the Ad­vis­ory Board meet­ing, 80 con­tri­bu­tions will be se­lec­ted on the basis of a rank­ing. The speak­ers are ex­pec­ted to be in­formed about the ac­cept­ance of their ab­stracts from Novem­ber 2022 and the con­fer­en­ce pro­gramme will sub­se­quently be pub­lished on our web­site.

Top­ics

Ef­fi­ciency NOW! These pro­jects make a dif­fer­en­ce

Eco­lo­gic­al, sus­tain­able and sav­ing en­ergy: Pass­ive Houses

Elec­tri­fy­ing Pass­ive House

Com­bin­ing Pass­ive House and Re­new­ables: NZEB, ZEB and net­Zero build­ings

Fast and re­li­able ret­ro­fits to­wards En­erPHit Stand­ard

Ad­vant­ages of the Pass­ive House stand­ard for city quar­ters

Highly ef­fi­cient and com­fort­able in the sum­mer heat

Non-res­id­en­tial Pass­ive House build­ings

Highly ef­fi­cient health­care fa­cil­it­ies: hos­pit­als, doc­tor's of­fices and nurs­ing homes

Re­li­able and cost-ef­fi­cient build­ing auto­ma­tion

Im­pact­ful tech­no­logy: Vent­il­a­tion units with heat re­cov­ery

Pass­ive House com­pon­ents: cur­rent de­vel­op­ments

Do-it-your­self en­ergy ef­fi­ciency

Pass­ive House policies and sub­sidies

Pass­ive House eco­nom­ics in an out-of-con­trol con­struc­tion mar­ket

Pass­ive House com­mu­nic­a­tion and edu­ca­tion

KISS: simple and af­ford­able con­struc­tion meth­ods

New Pass­ive House tools and mon­it­or­ing res­ults

