Call for papers : 26th International Passive House House Conference 2023
- 2022-08-24 11:23:44
- International
Call for Papers is open now!
We look forward to receiving a number of interesting and exciting abstracts!
Abstracts could be submitted on the topics below. These topics offer connecting factors, but the Call for Papers is always open to all contributions that show how the Passive House determines and advances as key to sustainable buildings on our way to a common future.
Regardless of the pandemic, economic or political situation, we would like to give the chance to all speakers and participants to take part from around the world and get in touch and exchange ideas. This year presentations can also be given as video lectures.
What happens next?
After receiving your abstracts our Scientific Advisory Board will decide on the contributions submitted. At the Advisory Board meeting, 80 contributions will be selected on the basis of a ranking. The speakers are expected to be informed about the acceptance of their abstracts from November 2022 and the conference programme will subsequently be published on our website.
Topics
- Efficiency NOW! These projects make a difference
- Ecological, sustainable and saving energy: Passive Houses
- Electrifying Passive House
- Combining Passive House and Renewables: NZEB, ZEB and netZero buildings
- Fast and reliable retrofits towards EnerPHit Standard
- Advantages of the Passive House standard for city quarters
- Highly efficient and comfortable in the summer heat
- Non-residential Passive House buildings
- Highly efficient healthcare facilities: hospitals, doctor's offices and nursing homes
- Reliable and cost-efficient building automation
- Impactful technology: Ventilation units with heat recovery
- Passive House components: current developments
- Do-it-yourself energy efficiency
- Passive House policies and subsidies
- Passive House economics in an out-of-control construction market
- Passive House communication and education
- KISS: simple and affordable construction methods
- New Passive House tools and monitoring results
