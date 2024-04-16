[Call for contributions] Report on the subject of renovation

In September, Construction21, the information and meetings network for professionals in the sustainable construction and urban development sector, will be publishing a special report on the subject of renovation.

Florent Loussouarn (Pouget Consultants), Julien Sevère (Hellio Group) and Martin Lagane (Anah) will be the editors-in-chief. Would you like to share your expertise and feedback on the subject through an article in this dossier?

Submit your topics before 3 May 2024!

Renovation: ambitions, challenges and strategies?

The Energy-Climate Act adopted in 2018 set ambitious targets, and the MaPrimeRénov' public aid scheme launched in 2020 and the decree relating to the tertiary sector in 2019 demonstrate both the will and the complexity for public authorities to equip themselves with appropriate incentive tools.

The energy renovation plan for buildings, which is part of the European Union's long-term strategy, is one of the keys to meeting the 2050 carbon neutrality target for the building sector, which is currently the biggest consumer of energy. While energy renovation plays a central role in France's mitigation ambitions, it also represents a major social challenge and a key competitive factor for our businesses.

And yet, even today, we still need to convince people to take action. Especially as the renovation playing field is vast, ranging from old and heritage buildings to public/private tertiary buildings and condominiums... What approaches should be adopted to deal with this multitude of very different projects? How can we measure the real impact of renovation work? How can we make renovation an asset for business performance, while at the same time integrating it into a CSR strategy in which employees expect greater commitment from their employer? What about innovations and regulatory obligations in a changing legislative context?

Proposed themes

A number of themes have been suggested for this dossier, and others may be suggested by candidate writers. This list is not intended to be exhaustive. All suggestions are welcome!

How can we combine single-step measures with large-scale renovation to massively increase energy renovation? What are the solutions for achieving the targets set? How can energy renovation be financed? Feedback, technical solutions

Distribution of the dossier

With more than 3 million views since their creation in 2017, the Construction21 dossiers are becoming increasingly popular. The "Renovation: ambitions, challenges and strategies" dossier will bring together around twenty publications and will be published progressively from 2 to 20 September 2024.

More information on the Construction21 Dossiers

This dossier will receive special media coverage , with articles featured on Construction21, publicity in the Construction21 newsletter, social networking campaigns and a press release. This dossier will also be relayed via our editors' networks and highlighted by all the contributors.

Editor-in-chief

Florent Loussouarn - Head of Renovation Western France, Partner - Pouget Consultants

Martin Lagane - Head of Communications, Coordination and Institutional Relations - Anah

Julien Sevère - Marketing Director - Groupe Hellio

Timetable

5-10 line proposal to be sent to [email protected]: before 3 May 2024

Submission of the first version of the article: before 10 June 2024

Publication on Construction21: from 2 September 2024

download the call for contributions

Would you like to take part in this project? We'd love to hear from you!

01 56 26 90 04