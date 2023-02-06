Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Bordeaux Metropole and the development of district heating network

    • by Build Up
    • /
    • 2023-02-06 09:44:54
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 60
    Energy Cities has published this innovative case study of the city of Bordeaux and the development of its district heating network in order to attain to the mitigation and adaptation measures for cities.

    In particular, Bordeaux Metropole has an ambitious climate policy and is part of the Mission Cities identified by the European Commission to reach climate neutrality by 2030. In the city there are 9 existing district networks with a variety of general supplies.

    The city decided to extend the coverage due to the benefits of households willing to have a stable energy bill. Hence, by 2026 there will be added 450GWh to the existing 200GWh, covering the needs of more than 45,000 households.

    Read the full case study here.

     

