ARISE e-learning platform on BIM and applied energy efficiency tools - webinar for trainers

The professionals’ and workers' upskilling and re-skilling is the cornerstone of the implementation of digital transformation in the design and construction industry. Innovative learning methodologies, materials and tools are the foundation to reduce the labour shortage and increase the offer of digitally skilled professionals.

The EU-funded project ARISE has recently launched its e-learning platform on BIM and energy efficiency. The platform provides gamified micro-learning modules available anytime and anywhere. The short-duration learning modules offer clear and straightforward content adapted to the busy life of professionals and workers. The learning pathway can be personalised to match the skill gap of each learner.

This webinar is designed for trainers in search of innovative e-learning platforms, methodologies and tools. ARISE project partners will present a series of six articles on the digital transformation of the design and construction sector addressing the task-based framework, the gamification and the micro-learning content developed by ARISE. Trainers will be guided through ARISE e-learning platform tools and content available. The trainers will be able to ask questions to the platform developers and content creators.

21 February 2024, 11:00 - 12:00, online

Register here