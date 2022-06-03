10 case studies to support Energy Efficiency Narratives

The Energy Efficiency Watch EU project publishes ten exemplary case studies to inform EU policy makers on how to complement policy instruments by successful narratives.

This set of ten case studies analyses and consolidates enabling narratives for energy efficiency which resonate in different national and regional contexts. The chosen ten case studies are the result of the input received by stakeholders representative of the 27 EU Member States, they touch upon different sectors (e.g. building or industry related policies and respective narratives) to provide key policy recommendations to the EU on how to complement policy instruments by successful narratives.

10 Case Studies:

Communication, Dialogue and Participation – read more here Independent and transparent data – read more here What makes a real business case for energy efficiency – read more here The image of technologies – read more here ‘Good to be a front-runner’- read more here Energy efficiency as integral improvement of the production cycle – read more here Empowering research and innovation for energy efficiency – read more here Education, training and upskilling – read more here Transformation in line with social justice – read more here ‘Just Transition’ – read more here

Read the full EEW4 10 Case Studies document here.

