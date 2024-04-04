[To COP or not to COPE] Living Places, low-carbon housing in Denmark

296 Last modified by the author on 09/04/2024 - 10:08

Watch the replay of the presentation of Living Places in Copenhagen at the Construction21 event on March 6, 2024, 'T'es COP ou pas CAP / To COP or not to COPE'.

Catherine Juillard, Director of Institutional Relations and Sustainable Buildings at Velux, presents this project, which consists of seven prototypes. It demonstrates that it is possible to construct buildings with a carbon footprint three times smaller than that of conventional buildings, while offering an optimal indoor climate in all seasons. This project has the lowest carbon emissions in Denmark and confirms that there's no need to wait for tomorrow's technologies to build more sustainably.

Open the presentation