The international Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 ceremony in Dubai during COP28 is now available for replay!
Relive the international Green Solutions Awards ceremony 2022-2023 edition, which took place on December 5th during COP28 in Dubai, by watching this replay.
Curtains fall on the 2022-2023 edition of the Green Solutions Awards, the competition that honors buildings, districts, and infrastructures in 10 categories! The international winners were announced during the ceremony, with a total of 19 projects being honored. If you missed the winners' announcement, be sure to catch the replay, where each moment of the ceremony is showcased. You will also gain insight into why these buildings, districts, and infrastructures were chosen by expert juries.
Discover the international winners
A heartfelt thank you to all the candidates, jurors, sponsors, and everyone who has contributed significantly to the Green Solutions Awards. Your remarkable involvement is the key element that allows Construction21's mission to come to reality: identifying, selecting, and disseminating the best practices!
- Discover the winning projects of the Grand Prizes on our YouTube channel!
- Explore the image gallery
And a special thanks to our media partners, especially Business France and French Fab, for their collaboration on this event!
