The international Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 ceremony in Dubai during COP28 is now available for replay!



Relive the international Green Solutions Awards ceremony 2022-2023 edition, which took place on December 5th during COP28 in Dubai, by watching this replay.

Curtains fall on the 2022-2023 edition of the Green Solutions Awards, the competition that honors buildings, districts, and infrastructures in 10 categories! The international winners were announced during the ceremony, with a total of 19 projects being honored. If you missed the winners' announcement, be sure to catch the replay, where each moment of the ceremony is showcased. You will also gain insight into why these buildings, districts, and infrastructures were chosen by expert juries.

Discover the international winners



