The integration of adaptation policies in Europe scrutinized by Climate Chance

The Climate Chance Observatory has just published a new analysis which explores the governance framework at European, national and subnational levels for adaptation to climate change, comparing the coordination timetables of policy documents and the divergences between Member States.

Drawing on legal and political texts as well as scientific literature, this study carried out by the Climate Chance Observatory analyzes the roles and obligations of different levels of government in the planning and implementation of adaptation measures, as well as the way in which the relationships between these levels are articulated and coordinated.

After a definition of adaptation, the report examines the current state at the global level, between a multiplicity of actors and a financing gap. If the study confirms the commitment to local actions, particularly in urban areas, and national actions implemented between 2013 and 2019, it also cites the 2023 report on the adaptation deficit from the UNEP, showing a stagnation of adaptation plans. adaptation in developing countries. Likewise, the observatory emphasizes a financing gap for adaptation also in Europe, referring to the obstacles identified by the IPCC in its latest report.

The Observatory then details the European adaptation strategy, adopted in 2021 by the European Commission. The study finally analyzes subnational policies and “bottom-up” dynamics. “Soft, collaborative forms of vertical steering accompanied by supportive governance at all levels are much more common than a top-down regulatory approach with obligations for the development of subnational policies,” explains Tania Martha Thomas, responsible for research fellow at the Global Observatory for Climate Action and signatory of the study.

The study ends with an analysis of European financial systems and their evolution, between more regular and complete risk assessments and a preponderance of European funds.

European elections oblige, Climate Chance also devotes several of its virtual meetings, emags, to adaptation in Europe. The next one, on social justice in adaptation policies, will be held on Thursday May 30.

To view the study in its entirety, you can click here .