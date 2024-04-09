Sustainability and innovation redefine construction at Construmat 2024

An extensive programme of activities for the diverse profile of professionals in the industry will make Construmat 2024 the best forum for debate and knowledge of the construction industry in an edition focusing on sustainability and innovation as the main themes. From May 21st to 23rd, Hall 2 of Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue will host the 23rd edition of a show featuring the entire Spanish construction ecosystem.

Innovation, sustainability, industrialised construction, wood and concrete building and the most emerging initiatives will be the pillars of an event that will increase its exhibition space by 50% compared to last year's edition and which has already confirmed the participation of leading companies such as Alsina, Cementos Molins, Drutex, Eurofred, Fischer, Haier, Holcim, Hormipresa, Jung, K-Line, KLH, PMP, RD Luna, Roca and Schnell, among others.

Construmat 2024 will address the major challenges facing the sector through a comprehensive programme of activities aimed at professionals, ranging from congresses to masterclasses, forums and talks.

Along these lines, the Sustainable Building Congress stands out, a meeting that will feature 50 sessions, 15 round tables and 120 speakers, to showcase the initiatives developed to minimise the environmental impact of construction activity and promote a more sustainable and responsible industry. Decarbonisation and the circular economy, digital solutions and technologies and industrial construction systems are the main topics of this congress, that will highlight the sector's best practices and innovations.

This commitment to sustainability will become visible with the construction of a three-storey wooden house, designed by the Spanish-Mexican architect Alba Lucila Gutiérrez, under the name Casa Módulo Hábitat Mediterráneo. In addition, a concrete house will be built to show the advantages of industrialised construction as a new way of building allows to speed up building times and optimise the consumption of energy and resources, as well as controlling expenditure in the different phases of the project.

Startups and innovation

Construmat will also display industry innovations in two new areas. The first area, named PropCon Hub, is a dynamic space offering visibility to 25 startups that use digital technology in the fields of construction (ConTech) and property management (PropTech) and will present their business projects to potential customers, partners and investors. And the second, the PropCon Hub Forum, will feature presentations by experts in construction innovation, from sustainable prefabrication to the use of Artificial Intelligence.

The workshop area will host two sessions. The first by the Council for International Accreditation of Architecture and Design (CIAAD), a Dubai-based official partner of the United Nations for the implementation and advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the second, by Fisher, focused on certification for installers of the Solar-Fix system, a preliminary step to the examination to achieve TÜV Rheinland accreditation.

A new edition of the prestigious Construmat Awards, curated by the Mies van der Rohe Foundation and featuring for the first time the public’s award, completes the programme of activities at Construmat 2024.

International markets

On the other hand, the show has once again focused on the international markets of the Mediterranean arc, such as Morocco and Turkey, countries that open up a wide range of opportunities for both large construction companies and smaller auxiliary services firms.

In this sense, Morocco will be the guest country at Construmat 2024, making Barcelona the meeting point between the needs of the North African country and local companies with the presence of an official Moroccan trade mission comprising seven companies, six sector federations and the Architects, Builders and Developers associations.

Construmat is supported by the leading industry organizations and associations including APCE España, ASEFAVE, AECOM, ANERR, CNC, CATEB, COAC, COAM, CGATE, CSCAE, Federación de Gremios de la Construcción, Fundación Laboral de la Construcción and IMHAB, among others.



