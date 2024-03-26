Shaping Europe's Zero-Carbon, sharing knowledge for both students and professionals

BUILD2050 fosters sustainable, healthy European building practices through interdisciplinary courses aimed at decarbonising construction by 2050, supported by a network of academic and sector partners.

In an era where the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation are becoming increasingly evident, the European initiative BUILD2050 emerges as a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the construction industry. With a clear vision for the future, BUILD2050 is committed to transforming the way buildings are designed, constructed, and operated across Europe, aiming for a significant reduction in carbon emissions and a shift towards healthier living environments. This initiative aligns with the European Union's ambitious goal to decarbonise the economy by 2050, recognising the vital role that buildings play in achieving this target.

