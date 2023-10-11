IN-PLAN training opportunity: Integrated Energy, Climate and Spatial planning

IN-PLAN training opportunity: Integrated Energy, Climate and Spatial planning

The IN-PLAN Train the Trainer programme is a new capacity-building opportunity offered to energy and climate agencies to develop integrated spatial planning. 
 
Participants will benefit from a free online IN-PLAN Train the Trainer programme of 7.5 hours in total, spread over 3 mornings (3 x 2.5 hours each). The programme includes group work, collaboration with peers and experts, and work-based assignments. At the completion of the 3 sessions, you will receive a Digital Badge credential and will become an official IN-PLAN multiplier. Consequently, you will be able to help your local and regional authorities, training them in adopting the IN-PLAN Practice and changing their ways towards Integrated Spatial Planning.
 
Who can apply? 

Staff members from Energy, climate and/or development agencies in and out of the EU.

When is it happening? 

Day 1 - November 7 (10:00 to 12:30 CET): What is Spatial Planning and Climate Action. Including some best practice case studies.
 
Day 2 - November 14 (10:00 to 12:30 CET): Creating your own spatial plan with expert guidance.
 
Day 3 - November 21 (10:00 to 12:30 CET): Leadership, Communication and Presenting a Spatial Plan.
 
The full programme is available here.
 
How can you apply? 

Fill in the application form by clicking on the button below before the 31st of October.

 

Apply here

