IN-PLAN training opportunity: Integrated Energy, Climate and Spatial planning

The IN-PLAN Train the Trainer programme is a new capacity-building opportunity offered to energy and climate agencies to develop integrated spatial planning.



Participants will benefit from a free online IN-PLAN Train the Trainer programme of 7.5 hours in total, spread over 3 mornings (3 x 2.5 hours each). The programme includes group work, collaboration with peers and experts, and work-based assignments. At the completion of the 3 sessions, you will receive a Digital Badge credential and will become an official IN-PLAN multiplier. Consequently, you will be able to help your local and regional authorities, training them in adopting the IN-PLAN Practice and changing their ways towards Integrated Spatial Planning.



Who can apply?

Staff members from Energy, climate and/or development agencies in and out of the EU.

When is it happening?

Day 1 - November 7 (10:00 to 12:30 CET): What is Spatial Planning and Climate Action. Including some best practice case studies.



Day 2 - November 14 (10:00 to 12:30 CET): Creating your own spatial plan with expert guidance.



Day 3 - November 21 (10:00 to 12:30 CET): Leadership, Communication and Presenting a Spatial Plan.



The full programme is available here.



How can you apply?

Fill in the application form by clicking on the button below before the 31st of October.

Apply here